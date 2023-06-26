The New York Jets are really trying everything to have the best offense in the entire NFL. With Aaron Rodgers as their leader, now one of his new teammates wants to make him feel even more comfortable by recruiting an elite running back for him: Dalvin Cook.

During this offseason, the Jets made a blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback played in the NFC North for 18 seasons, but he no longer felt comfortable with the team and requested to be traded after the 2022 NFL campaign.

Once the Jets decided to pursue Rodgers, the team’s front office made some arrangements for his arrival. The club signed several ex-Packers to make him feel at home, and now they could be after a top running back like Dalvin Cook to improve the quarterback’s offense even more.

Jets’ Tyler Conklin recruits Dalvin Cook to help the Jets, Aaron Rodgers

The free-agency market is stacked with talent, and Dalvin Cook stands out as one of the most attractive available running backs. At 27 years old, he is well aware of his value and seeks a lucrative offer to join an NFL team for the 2023 season.

Amidst all the rumors, it seems like the Jets could be interested in a new running back. Tyler Conkling, tight end of the team, has addressed the matter and recruited Dalvin Cook to join Aaron Rodgers’ offense this year.

“There’s plenty of room. We’ve got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl,” Conklin said Monday during an appearance on Good Morning Football. “Me and Dalvin were basically lockermates my first couple years (in Minnesota), and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible?

“That’d be a special backfield with Breece (Hall) and Dalvin and the rookie (Israel Abanikanda) and whatnot, Mike Carter. I don’t know. That’s a lot of running backs, but I think that’d be special, especially in this outside zone scheme.”

Cook responded positively to Conklin’s words on Twitter. Currently, the Jets possess a cap space of $21,459,057 (ranked 7th), providing them with the opportunity to potentially offer a long-term contract to the former Minnesota Vikings player.

According to rumors, Dalvin is eagerly awaiting to see the contracts of other running backs like Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs to gauge their worth and potentially negotiate a similar deal for himself.