Bad news around the Pittsburgh Steelers as Big Ben is playing his ‘final season’ with the team, and it is likely that the following season another quarterback will take Roethlisberger's place. Check the full details about Big Ben upcoming retirement.

The rumors are true, Ben Roethlisberger is preparing to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2021 NFL season. This is not a big secret since for a couple of seasons it has been rumored about the possible departure of Big Ben from the Steelers. But now the comments were made by Ben himself, he told some former teammates and even people directly linked to the Steelers franchise that he hoped to play this season and not return with the Steelers in 2022.

This initial report was revealed by Adam Schefter in a tweet where he lays out the full matter about Ben Roethlisberger and his possible retirement from the Steelers. What Mr Schefter did not clarify about the Big Ben’s retirement, is if he plans to fully retire from football or just leave the Steelers and finish his career with another team.

Before the regular season, Ben Roethlisberger had to renegotiate his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that was the first sign that Big Ben's future with the Steelers was short.

What are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to do without Ben Roethlisberger?

The Steelers have the option of looking for a rookie Quarterback just like the New England Patriots did with Mac Jones. The 2021 NCAA season is ending soon and there are several talented college quarterbacks available.

How many Super Bowls did Ben Roethlisberger win with the Steelers?

Big Ben won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one in his second season in 2005 as the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. The second time Ben Roethlisberger won a Super Bowl with the Steelers was against the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL season.

