Travis Kelce appeared in the latest episode of New Heights alongside his brother Jason to talk about the Kansas City Chiefs and that painful loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The tight end took the opportunity to address whether he has made a final decision about his retirement.

“It’s going to sting. I know everybody wants to know whether or not I’m playing next year. Right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road. I’m kicking every can I can down the road. I’m not making any crazy decisions. Right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and my coaches.”

Despite having great success alongside Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Kelce is 35 years old and is experiencing a very important personal stage off the field with Taylor Swift. Moreover, money is not a factor in his decision to keep playing, as his media impact after retirement would be enormous.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce was very honest during the conversation with his brother and admitted that he still doesn’t know if he will retire from football. The tight end mentioned that his body is feeling the wear and tear, but he still has the spark to compete for championships.

“I’ve been fortunate over the past five or six years. I’ve played more football than anybody. It’s because of the people that are in that building. The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls. That means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That’s a lot of wear and tear in your body. It’s a lot of time spent in the building focusing on your craft and the task at hand. That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy at the same time. And right now, it’s one of those things where it was kind of driving me crazy this year.”

“As you see yourself or not feel yourself have the success that you once used to have, it’s a tough pill to swallow. Then, on top of that, to not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team’s counting on you, those are all extremely hard things. It’s just a tough reality. I’m going to take some time to figure it out. I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that it’s a wholehearted decision. I’m fully here for them. I think I could play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human and as a person to take on all of that responsibility.”