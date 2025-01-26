NFL hands down hefty fine to Jayden Daniels' teammate after controversial play against Lions' Jared Goff

The Washington Commanders secured an important victory last weekend against the Detroit Lions on the road, earning the opportunity to play in the much-anticipated Conference Final against the Eagles. During the game, Jared Goff took a hard hit from a teammate of Jayden Daniels, prompting the NFL to step in and impose a hefty fine.

During the game, the Lions’ QB threw an interception that ultimately resulted in a touchdown for Dan Quinn’s team. What’s curious about this play is that Frankie Luvu made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Goff, which could have led to the nullification of the Commanders’ TD, potentially changing the course of the game.

Regulation-wise, this didn’t end up happening, but the linebacker was fined $16,883 by the NFL. During that play, Detroit’s quarterback had to leave the field for a series due to concussion protocol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was announced by Sports Director at @WXYZDetroit TV Brad Galli, through his official X (Formerly Twitter) account @BradGalli: “The NFL fined Commanders LB Frankie Luvu $16,883 for the hit on the pick-six that rocked Jared Goff. No flag was thrown, but the fine is for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck).”

Advertisement

The Commanders‘ visit to the Lions’ stadium proved to be highly fruitful. A stellar performance from Daniels led his team to a 45-31 victory, securing a surprising spot in the conference final, just one step away from reaching the coveted Super Bowl.

Advertisement

see also NFL issues heavy fine to Lions QB Jared Goff's teammate after loss vs Commanders

Luvu was also hit with another fine

Frankie Luvu’s visit to Ford Field ended with some penalties from league authorities. The helmet-to-helmet hit on Jared Goff was not the only fine imposed on the linebacker after the game.

Advertisement

According to nbcsports.com, the linebacker was also fined for a hip-drop tackle on Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The total amount for this fine? Another $16,883.

As a result, the total fine for the Commanders player reached $33,766.

Frankie Luvu #4 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One step closer to the goal

Although the visit to Detroit ended up being more eventful than expected, the Washington Commanders managed to showcase their full repertoire and pulled off an incredible victory over the team that was, in theory, the favorite.

Now, under Dan Quinn’s leadership, they are one step closer to reaching the Super Bowl, but to do so, they will need to stand strong at Lincoln Financial Field and defeat the Philadelphia Eagles—undoubtedly, no easy task.