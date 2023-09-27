After months of wait, the football community is finally enjoying its favorite league. While we’re only three weeks into the 2023 NFL season, the games that took place so far have given a lot to talk about.

On the one hand, there are teams who are making a great impression early in the year. On the other hand, there are other organizations who already know they have plenty of work to do.

Only a handful of teams – especially the Miami Dolphins – can be proud of their offensive work so far. But most franchises have to improve on this aspect, as a rookie quarterback boasts more passing yards than 27 teams.

CJ Stroud has more passing yards than 27 NFL teams after 3 weeks

Houston Texans rookie signal-caller CJ Stroud is enjoying a fantastic start to life in the National Football League, having thrown for 906 yards in three games. In fact, StatMuse notes that he has more passing yards than these teams:

Chiefs Lions Broncos Patriots Saints Jaguars 49ers Seahawks Bills Raiders Steelers Browns Colts Commanders Pantherws Packers Cowboys Eagles Buccaneers Ravens Giants Bengals Falcons Cardinals Titans Bears Jets

Stroud is the fifth-best quarterback on this stat, only below Kirk Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Matthew Stafford. Only time will tell whether he can keep up with this great level.

How old is CJ Stroud?

Born on October 3, 2001, in Rancho Cucamonga, California, CJ Stroud is 21 years old.