Even though the Cleveland Browns declined Kareem Hunt's trade request, it could be just a matter of time before he finds a new home.

The Cleveland Browns have a troubling situation on their hands. Deshaun Watson will miss the start of the season, and the NFL is reportedly pushing to have him suspended for the whole year.

Moreover, it seems like there's some discontent within their running backs corps, as Kareem Hunt has recently requested a trade. The Browns declined said request, but they still have Nick Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson, and Jerome Ford on their roster.

So, maybe it's just a matter of time before they trade or release Hunt, who's eligible to sign a contract extension. Hunt starred in an infamous domestic assault scandal a couple of seasons ago, so some teams could be wary of making a move for him. But, even despite all that, three teams could look to swoop in and get him.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Kareem Hunt

3. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have an MVP candidate in Josh Allen, one of the best wideouts in Steffon Diggs, and a team that's stacked on nearly every single position. The only exception? You guessed it: Running Back.

Devin Singletary and Zack Moss failed to help them establish the running game, even with an outstanding offensive line. Rookie James Cook has turned a lot of heads in training camp, but they could play it safe and go with the bonafide tackle-breaking machine in a trade.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Ronald Jones II in the offseason, and reports about Leonard Fournette's weight raised several doubts among the fans and coaching staff. Also, their options to replace him are Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Giovani Bernard.

Needless to say, neither of them figure out to be the bell-cow running back Tom Brady needs out of the backfield. The Bucs should be in the mix for multiple RBs, and Hunt is perhaps the best option available.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers could be a star in the making, but he's failed to stay healthy for most of his young career. Darrell Henderson Jr. was efficient subbing in for him last season, but he also struggled with injuries later in the year.

The Los Angeles Rams boast one of the most explosive, well-rounded offenses in the game. They've shown they won't mind parting ways with draft picks or spending big to put together the best team in the league, so they're likely to try and land Hunt if made available.