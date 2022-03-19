Now that Deshaun Watson will play for the Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns, it seems like Baker Mayfield has already chosen where he wants to head next.

In a rather shocking turn of events, Deshaun Watson will now be the next QB Cleveland Browns'. Needless, to say, the sole the fact that they wanted to trade for him was reason enough for Baker Mayfield to request a trade.

Mayfield now feels like an afterthought and doesn't want anything to do with the organization. He had two bad seasons in Cleveland: One with a terrible offensive line, and one with a destroyed shoulder.

While he hasn't done much to prove that he was worthy of being the first-overall pick, Mayfield is far from done in this league. That's why he said his goodbyes to the city, even though Watson hadn't agreed to join them.

Baker Mayfield Bids Farewell To Cleveland

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland," Mayfield wrote in a statement. "This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs."

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process," the former Sooners star added. "I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens ... I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people."

"Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield," the QB concluded.

Mayfield Says The Relationship Is Too Far Gone To Mend, Wants To Join The Colts

Now, the former Oklahoma star reportedly wants to pursue the next step in his career in Indianapolis. It sure makes sense for everybody involved, as the Colts recently traded Carson Wentz to Washington:

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

"Baker Mayfield has strong interest in the #Colts as a potential destination should he be traded from the #Browns, per source," reported Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Mayfield has put his body on the line for the Browns and made them a playoff team for the first time in years. He may not be a top-notch QB by any means but he definitely deserves better treatment. That's why winning teams are winning teams and losing teams... not so much.