The San Francisco 49ers recently parted ways with Steve Wilks, leaving a vacancy in the defensive coordinator position. With Bill Belichick still without a job, speculation is mounting that he could be in the running for the role, especially given Kyle Shanahan’s strong endorsement of the idea.

After losing the 2024 Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan said that his coaching staff wouldn’t suffer any changes. A few days later, the head coach decided to fire Steve Wilks, who didn’t have a great performance as defensive coordinator.

As of today, the 49ers have yet to announce Steve Wilks’ replacement. The Bay Area is abuzz with speculation, and among the names circulating is that of Bill Belichick.

Kyle Shanahan opened the door for Bill Belichick’s arrival

Many fans and analysts express surprise at Bill Belichick’s ongoing unemployment. Despite his illustrious record, including six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots, no team has extended him an offer since his departure.

Given the absence of head coaching vacancies in the league, Bill Belichick’s next move remains uncertain. However, rumors speculate that he might entertain the idea of joining a coaching staff in an assistant role.

Rumors are swirling that the 49ers are mulling over the possibility of bringing Bill Belichick on board as their new defensive coordinator. With Steve Wilks no longer in the picture, the former Patriots head coach is seen as an ideal candidate for San Francisco.

Kyle Shanahan recently disclosed that the 49ers will explore both internal and external options to fill Wilks’ position. Interestingly, back in 2018, Shanahan expressed a strong desire to hire Bill Belichick if he became available, suggesting he’d pull out all the stops to bring him on board.

“No, I don’t see myself making any specific changes,” Shanahan said of his coaching staff in 2018. “I mean, if Bill Belichick became available two weeks from now and said he wants to come here, and I was told I had to let someone go to bring him in, that would probably be a smart decision to do that. I’m not going to ever say that everyone is just totally safe forever.“

Why hasn’t any team hired Bill Belichick?

When Bill Belichick parted ways with the Patriots, he was interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons for the head coaching job. According to reports, he was very close from joining the NFC South team, but at the end they hired Raheem Morris.

Several reports have indicated that Belichick’s demands were deemed excessive, and the Falcons showed no interest in meeting them. Allegedly, the six-time Super Bowl champion still seeks to become the highest-paid head coach in the NFL, despite his recent seasons not bolstering his case.