Even if they fail to trade for Deshaun Watson, it seems like the Baker Mayfield era with the Cleveland Browns is over. Check out what the former first-overall pick had to say.

Even though they've had his back in public, it now seems like the Cleveland Browns are having second thoughts about Baker Mayfield. Once the first-overall pick of the NFL Draft, he's failed to live up to that hype.

Mayfield is coming off arguably the worst year of his career. More than the underwhelming stats, the eye test suggests that he was the biggest thing holding the Browns back from being a legit contender.

And now that the Browns have set up a meeting with Deshaun Watson, it seems like the end of the Mayfield era is right around the corner, even if they fail to trade for the Houston Texans star.

NFL Rumors: Browns Want To Trade Baker Mayfield

“The visit with Watson seems like a dealbreaker, and Mayfield and the Browns could be headed for a divorce regardless if Watson lands here or not,” reports Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com

Mayfield Seemingly Says Goodbye To Cleveland

Unsurprisingly, Mayfield's camp didn't see that meeting with Watson with good eyes. Now, it seems like the divorce is imminent, especially after the Sooners star posted a heartfelt message on social media:

(Transcript via Baker Mayfield)

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.

I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens ... I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people.

"Cleveland will always be a part of Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield."

Mayfield is still young and there are more QB-needy teams now than ever, so chances are that the Browns could fetch some nice return for his services. But he's entering the final year of his contract, so it's now or never for him to prove that he does belong in this league.