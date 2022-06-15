It seems that the Baker Mayfield saga with the Browns could be over soon as the Panthers look ready to trade for the quarterback. Meanwhile, Cleveland would also have an idea of which player it would want in return.

Baker Mayfield's days in Cleveland seemed to be over months ago. After a disappointing season, the Browns felt it was time to move on and seized the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson.

That practically sealed the deal for Mayfield, whose future had been in question after the Browns failed to make the playoffs in the 2021 campaign. Even so, it's been three months since Cleveland landed Watson and Mayfield is still with the team.

But this situation could finally change soon. The Panthers are reportedly still in talks to trade for the disgruntled Browns quarterback, and Cleveland could want one of Carolina's receivers in return.

Rumor: Browns could ask Panthers to include Robbie Anderson in Baker Mayfield trade

The Panthers have taken their time, but it seems that now they want to have Mayfield as soon as possible. "There's urgency on Carolina's side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers," reported Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

According to Josina Anderson, Robbie Anderson is a player the Browns could have in mind in case they send Mayfield to Carolina. The wideout seems to be unhappy with the Panthers and months ago he warned that he wouldn't play with Mayfield. (Starts at 7:26)

The Browns have already landed a star wide receiver in Amari Cooper, but Anderson suggests that the team could be open to adding another player at the position. So, the Panthers' interest in Mayfield could give them a great opportunity to do so.