Even though the team has had his back in public, it seems like the Cleveland Browns are still considering moving on from Baker Mayfield.

It's been decades since the Cleveland Browns last had a true franchise quarterback. Some thought that their woes would finally come to an end with Baker Mayfield, but he's failed to take a step forward through his first seasons in the NFL.

Mayfield is making big money but was the biggest thing holding the Browns back last year. If anything, Odell Beckham Jr.'s surge since joining the Los Angeles Rams should be proof enough of that.

That's why, even though they've had his back in public, it seems like the Browns are still actively trying to get better at the QB spot, with Deshaun Watson looking like a realistic trade target.

NFL Rumors: Browns Are Doing Their Due Diligence On Veteran QBs

(Transcript via ESPN)

"I don't know if the Cleveland Browns are going to make a move for a QB, but they've definitely been doing due diligence on potentially available veterans. I heard lots of rumblings in the latter part of this week about Cleveland making a trade for a quarterback and possibly shipping out Mayfield, either as part of the deal or in a separate deal. Mayfield's getting $18.858 million fully guaranteed this year, so if the QB the Browns would acquire is someone like Kirk Cousins ($35 million), Jimmy Garoppolo ($25 million) or even Deshaun Watson ($35 million), sending back Mayfield would offset some of the cost.

(...) The Browns have committed to Mayfield publicly. Privately, they have, too -- but to a point. People who talked to the Browns at last week's NFL combine came away with the belief that only a big fish, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity could change that. The thinking at the time was Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers would fit that mold. But Watson would qualify as a pretty big fish, too. And Mayfield's reps understand this dynamic."

Mayfield alleged that he was hurt for most of last season and vowed to come back better and healthy this year. So, if the Browns fail or refuse to acquire another QB in the offseason, this might as well be his final chance to prove that he can be a starter in this league.