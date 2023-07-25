In a very surprising turn of events, it has been rumored that the Kansas City Chiefs could have a new home soon. What would happen to Arrowhead Stadium if the Super Bowl LVII champions decide to leave?

Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most iconic fields in the NFL. It has been the home of the Kansas City Chiefs since 1972, undergoing several renovations to accommodate a larger capacity and welcome more fans.

Even though the Chiefs are really comfortable with their stadium, they could be forced to leave soon. What would happen to the venue if this were to occur, and where would the Chiefs move?

The future of Arrowhead Stadium if the Chiefs move

Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, named like this since March 2021, has seen football since 1972. It has a seating capacity of 76,416, making it the 27th-largest stadium in the country and the sixth-largest NFL venue.

The Chiefs are co-tenants with MLB’s Kansas City Royals in the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex. The baseball team plays at Kauffman Stadium, but the club’s owner recently said that they could move soon.

This decision could have a ripple effect on the football franchise. The Chiefs could be forced to leave Arrowhead Stadium if the Royals move to another location since it wouldn’t make sense to stay at the complex without the investment of the baseball team.

If this happens, Arrowhead Stadium would be left without any sports activity. Sporting Kansas City, MLS club, plays at Children’s Mercy Park. They could be tempted to move to the NFL venue, but the capacity is a major problem for the soccer franchise.

Arrowhead Stadium has been chosen as one of the stadiums that will host the prestigious 2026 FIFA World Cup. In preparation for the event, the Chiefs have scheduled another renovation to adapt the field for soccer matches. While it seems unlikely that the Chiefs will move, the final determination will depend on what the Royals decide.