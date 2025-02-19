Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes something clear about Liam Coen ahead of 2025 NFL season

Change is in the air for the Jacksonville Jaguars following the arrival of Liam Coen as the new head coach. The poor season under then HC Doug Pederson led the franchise owner to not only replace him but also the GM. Trevor Lawrence, the most important player on the team, remains confident in achieving great results this season.

The former Clemson player recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, where he shared his thoughts on what’s ahead, expressing full confidence in this new process under former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coordinator Liam Coen.

“I just try to say the same. You know, I’ve had a very kind of crazy journey, and like you said, a lot of different coaches and staff so far in my career,” Lawrence said. “And I think my rookie year was so wild that it helped me, help prepare me for when things do change or some adversity, you know, it happens.”

“I’d love for things to stay consistent and be stable from here on out. You know, that’s the goal,” Lawrence also added.

Liam Coen, new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on as he is introduced to the media at the Miller Electric Center on January 27, 2025.

“And I like everything we have in place so far, and Coach Coen and the whole staff that he’s brought in so far. So I’m really excited and optimistic about the future, and as far as the past, I think, just trying to continue to learn and get better every year. You know, don’t let those things go to waste.”

Lawrence confirmed that he will not be going to any other team

Recently, Trevor Lawrence has been the talk of the town regarding a possible trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace none other than Russell Wilson. On this, it was the QB himself who cleared up any doubts, assuring that he will stay in Jacksonville for a long time.

“That’s funny. You know, I didn’t really see anything. My agent texted me and … said, ‘Hey, this is a report that is out there. I don’t think there’s anything to it, but I’ll check into it,’” Lawrence stated on Up & Adams Show.

“So I saw it, and it’s funny though. Like, when he sent it to me, I was like, I wouldn’t say your heart drops, but you’re kind of like, what? And then I’m thinking about how I can’t even get — I have a no-trade clause in my contract, so I would know about it if I was getting traded, or if that was something that was gonna happen, you know, I’d have to be on board with it. Which I’m not.

“I’m happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on, you know, we want to win a Super Bowl here, and I think we can do that. And I don’t want to leave Jacksonville. So I’m happy here, obviously not going to Pittsburgh,” he concluded.