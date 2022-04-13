Derek Carr has recently signed a new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, something he seems extremely happy about as he said it’s the only NFL team he wants to play for.

The Las Vegas Raiders have put all the doubts to rest by deciding to commit to Derek Carr for at least three more years by tying him down to a $121.5 million contract that runs through 2025 and includes a no-trade clause.

Even though there were some doubts around the future of the 31-year-old quarterback, it looked just like a matter of time before the Raiders confirmed their belief in Carr, who has heading to his final year under contract in 2022.

After showing glimpses of his talent for years, Carr has finally taken his game to the next level last season by leading the Raiders to a long-awaited postseason appearance. That earned him the trust of the franchise and he couldn’t feel happier about it, as he said he would have taken up another sport rather than playing for another NFL team.

Derek Carr says he only wants to play for the Raiders

"I've only wanted to be a Raider," Carr said in a press conference, per Nick Shook of Around the NFL. "And I told my agent, I said 'I'm either going to be a Raider or I'm going to be playing golf, like I don't want to be playing anywhere else.' That's how much this place means to me."

“I hope people can hear my heart on that, that I was dead serious when I [said] that,” he continued, as quoted by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I had one year left on my contract; if it was one year, it was going to be one year. Thankfully, it will be four more. Hopefully, we can build on that; I can finish and just do what I set out to do nine years ago, and that was to win a championship.”

2021 was a big year for Carr and the Raiders. Yes, they have lost in their only postseason appearance, but it brought hope for the future. With a new head coach, a new GM and the addition of star wide receiver Davante Adams – who Carr knows from his time in college – there are reasons for optimism in Las Vegas.