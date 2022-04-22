Even though the future of Baker Mayfield no longer seems to be in Cleveland, many weeks have passed and people are starting to wonder when is he finally going to be traded. Check out here when the Browns could part ways with him.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland looked uncertain for months - until they traded with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. That seemed to confirm they'd no longer continue with Baker Mayfield at the helm, but his departure took longer than expected.

Even though he's quite an interesting name on the market, it became clear that finding him a new home hasn't been easy. Many potential destinations had to be crossed off on his list, and now it looks like he only has two options.

One are the Seattle Seahawks, who traded Russell Wilson this year, and the other the Carolina Panthers. It only seems a matter of time before he leaves. But how long will we have to wait? Let's take a look here.

NFL Rumors: Browns eye key date for Mayfield trade

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns are "highly motivated" to trade Mayfield. However, timing may not be great because of the upcoming NFL Draft. But that day could be crucial for this situation.

James Palmer of NFL Network suggests that the Browns can attempt to trade Mayfield on the Draft day, depending on what the Panthers and Seahawks choose in the first round. If they don't pick a quarterback, Cleveland would step in and ask whether they have interest in Mayfield.

The longer the 27-year-old quarterback continues in Cleveland, the uglier the situation gets. The Browns seem to know that, but they can't do much right now. There seems to be no interest from other teams at the moment, but things can change depending on how the draft goes. Mayfield wants out and the Browns will probably try to move on him as well, but not without getting something in return.