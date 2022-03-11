Even though his legal situation continues to be complicated, the Carolina Panthers are still interested in trading for Deshaun Watson. Here's what they could offer for him.

Deshaun Watson hasn't played a single snap since the end of the 2020 NFL season. However, his name continues to pop up in the news every now and then, as the Houston Texans star is still going through some legal turmoil.

Watson's legal issues drove multiple teams away when he was trying to force his way out of Houston. Others, however, were unbothered by that and still eager to work a trade out with the Texans.

The Carolina Panthers are one of those organizations, and after yet another season of poor QB play, Matt Rhule's squad hasn't given up on landing Watson. If anything, they've already put together a potential offer for his services.

NFL Rumors: The Trade Offer That Could Send Deshaun Watson To Carolina

(Transcript via ProFootballTalk)

"Per the report, the Panthers believe they’ll have to surrender at least three first-round picks, another draft pick, and a young player or two. Alexander writes that the players would include safety Jeremy Chinn, defensive end Brian Burns, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, and/or cornerback Jaycee Horn.

It’s unknown whether Watson would waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers. Coach Matt Rhule is currently believed to be on the hot seat entering 2022, raising the possibility that the Panthers could be looking for a new coach in what would be Watson’s second season.

Ultimately, the decision may come down to the other teams that want Watson, and how he feels about those other teams."

Watson was reportedly looking forward to playing for the Miami Dolphins but with Brian Flores out of the equation, that no longer seems like the case. Now, he could be yet another name in the Panther's never-ending QB carousel after Teddy Bridgewater, Kyle Allen, Sam Darnold, and Cam Newton all failed to get the job done over the past three seasons.