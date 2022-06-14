The Cleveland Browns are still trying to get rid of Baker Mayfield, and the Carolina Panthers could be his new home. However, there's still a big hurdle to get past.

The Cleveland Browns always seem to find a way to shoo themselves in the foot. They had a starting quarterback in Baker Mayfield but still traded for Deshaun Watson, who continues to face even more civil lawsuits and may not even be able to play next season.

But both Mayfield and the Browns have burned all bridges for potential reconciliation. He's excused from the team's minicamp and wants absolutely nothing to do with the organization after being blindsided by the front office.

Mayfield is set to make north of $18 million next season, and that's the biggest hurdle to get past if they want to trade him. The Carolina Panthers are interested in his services but won't meet that price by any means.

Panthers Want Mayfield But Won't Pay For His Salary

"As minicamps begin today for the Browns and Panthers, trade talks between the teams continue surrounding QB Baker Mayfield, per sources. The main issue remains Mayfield's salary and how much (or how little) teams pay," Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported. "There's urgency on Carolina's side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers. For the Browns, it's the best offer they have. Talks ongoing."

Mayfield And Garoppolo Will Likely Be Released

Should the Browns refuse to absorb a big portion of Mayfield's salary, both he and Niners' Jimmy Garoppolo are most likely to be waived at some point, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

"The majority of the people to whom I spoke for this story believe both players will likely end up being released," Graziano reported. "A couple of people thought Garoppolo might still draw trade interest, provided an acquiring team could work out something to knock down the salary or spread it out over a couple of years."

Mayfield should get another shot at proving he's a franchise QB, and he's a big upgrade over Sam Darnold. But no one's going to pay him that much after an injury-riddled season and some well-known character issues.