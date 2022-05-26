Baker Mayfield hasn't moved from Cleveland so far, but the Panthers have reportedly made an attempt to acquire his services on Draft day. However, the Browns didn't seem to like their demands.

Baker Mayfield is not going through the best of times, and the outlook is not encouraging either. With Deshaun Watson ahead of him, he doesn't seem to have a future in Cleveland anymore.

But there are not many potential landing spots out there. Most teams have already gotten the starting quarterback they were looking for, while his value decreased after the 2021 season.

Even so, not everyone has given up on him. The Carolina Panthers could still be open to signing a more experienced quarterback, as they apparently went after Mayfield on Draft day.

Report: Browns turned down Panthers' conditions for Baker Mayfield trade

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers held talks with the Browns during the draft to negotiate for Mayfield. However, it seems that Carolina pretended Cleveland to carry much of his salary.

"In a trade, Carolina wanted Cleveland to pay the majority of Mayfield’s $18.9 million guaranteed salary, somewhere in the range of $13-14 million. Those conversations stalled and Carolina traded up to get Corral, who was their favorite quarterback in the 2022 draft class, with the 94th pick," Alexander wrote.

The Browns' stance seems clear, they are unwilling to pay any of Mayfield's contract and any team that wants him should take his entire salary. However, they don't have any leverage at this point, so they may have to lower their demands if they don't want to have Mayfield making millions just to warm the bench.

The report claims that conversations between the Panthers and other teams - including the Browns - "will likely continue," while Carolina will also be waiting for the Browns to cut Mayfield. It only seems a matter of time before we see how this ultimately plays out.