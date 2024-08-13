Bill Belichick will not be coaching this year but a New England Patriots icon believes the legendary coach will replace Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season.

Bill Belichick has failed to land a new coaching gig for the 2024 NFL season after leaving the New England Patriots last year. However, one of his former players sees the legendary coach replacing Mike McCarthy at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

Retired cornerback Asante Samuel, who won two Super Bowls in Foxborough on Belichick’s watch between 2003 and 2007, believes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will hire the former Patriots coach once McCarthy’s deal runs out at the end of the season.

“Jerry Jones, he loves his players, he treats them right. Something’s going on this year, and I think that leads to next year, to say Bill Belichick will be the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys,” Samuel said on ESPN Radio, via NY Post.

Belichick left the Patriots after the 2023 NFL season, ending a 24-year tenure at Gillette Stadium. McCarthy kept his job in Dallas despite another playoff collapse but his future looks uncertain as he’s entering the 2024 season on an expiring contract.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

“And it ultimately comes down to Jerry Jones. And Jerry Jones wants to win a [Super] Bowl. For him to get that Bowl, his options are running out. And that last option for him to make this thing come to light is Bill Belichick,” Samuel added.

McCarthy in a make-or-break year with Cowboys

McCarthy, 60, took the reins of the Cowboys in 2020 after a 13-year stint in charge of the Green Bay Packers, whom he led to Super Bowl victory in the 2010 NFL season.

However, his time in Dallas has been marked by the lack of postseason success. The Cowboys have had strong regular season performances, but have so far failed to make a deep playoff run under McCarthy.

Last season ended with a humiliating home loss to the Packers in the Wild Card round, which put the head coach under heavy fire. In the final year of his contract, McCarthy seems to be under the microscope.

Belichick waiting for new coaching job after leaving Patriots

Belichick became the most successful coach in National Football League history in an unforgettable stint at the helm of the Patriots, leading one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

The 72-year-old led the franchise to an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, but things changed when Tom Brady left in 2020. The Patriots made the playoffs just once in the last four seasons, which resulted in Bill’s departure.

After missing out on this year’s coaching cycle, Belichick has landed different media jobs for the 2024 NFL season. He may not be on the gridiron this season, but will stay close to the league on a different role. However, word on the street is that Belichick aims to return to coaching in 2025.