Even though most of the NFL superstars have already signed a new deal, some are still up for grabs. Here, we predict the landing spots for the top 3 free agents.

The best players in the National Football League have already signed their new deals or forced their ways out to another team. From Russell Wilson and Davante Adams to Tyreek Hill, this offseason has been crazy.

Aaron Rodgers signed one of the largest deals of all time, the Los Angeles Rams became even scarier by signing Allen Robinson III, and Tom Brady retired and unretired in the span of just forty days.

But as crazy and exciting as the past month or so has been, there's still a handful of stars who remain unsigned. Here, we're going to predict where the top 3 NFL free agents will be taking their talents to.

NFL Rumors: Predicting Where The Best Free Agents Will Sign

3. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't need to prove he's still got it, as it was clear as day during his brief stint with the Rams. He, however, does need to prove that he can stay on the gridiron after enduring multiple major injuries over the past couple of years.

OBJ had the chance to sign with the Green Bay Packers last season but eventually backpedaled. Now that Adams is gone and he's a Super Bowl champion already, he might as well look to become Aaron Rodgers' no.1 weapon. Prediction: Packers.

2. Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots didn't value Stephon Gilmore anymore and pretty much showed him the door. He was coming off a big injury and there were some doubts about his durability at this point in his career.

Gilmore proved that he's still an elite ball-hawks but the Panthers aren't going to compete any time soon. Instead, he might as well take his talents to the NFC West, as there's a big need for CB depth in San Francisco. Prediction: 49es.

1. Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading towards a divorce. The team didn't even offer him a new contract at the end of the season before signing multiple safeties in the offseason. Also, he's taken multiple shots at the team on social media.

The Honey Badger is one of the most versatile and energetic defenders in the game, and America's Team could certainly use another safety. Micah Parsons already made his recruiting pitch on Twitter, and it could work. Prediction: Cowboys