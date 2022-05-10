With Deshaun Watson set to start for the Cleveland Browns next season, the Baker Mayfield situation should be fixed sooner rather than later, per ProFootballTalk.

The Cleveland Browns have been far from a successful NFL franchise for nearly two decades. And, while going from Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson was a huge upgrade on the field, it also shed light on why they've struggled so mightily over the years.

In all realness, the Browns are a poorly-ran franchise. Even if Mayfield wasn't good enough or failed to live up to the hype, we're talking about a team with four different HCs and OCs since he stepped into the league.

Now, the Browns are setting themselves for failure again. They're not doing anybody any favors by just holding on to Mayfield, as he'll most likely be a distraction week in and week out. That's why they should just take the bullet and cut him, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

ProFootballTalk: Browns Should Cut Baker Mayfield And Move On

"The Browns think the sunk cost can be partially or maybe even completely recovered, if a trade opportunity that currently doesn’t exist materializes at some point between now and the start of the regular season, or perhaps even the trade deadline. But that hinges on a chain of events that likely won’t happen," Florio started.

"First, a team needs to lose its current starter. Second, that team needs to opt for an approach other than 'next man up,'" Florio added. "Third, the Browns need to be the ones to get the deal done for Mayfield before the 49ers can for Jimmy Gaoppolo."

Mayfield Could Take A Pay Cut To Set Himself Free

There's always the possibility that Mayfield decides to take matters into his own hands and takes a pay cut just to get a release. Then again, it doesn't seem like he's willing to do the Browns any favors:

"There’s another way to recover all or part of the sunk costs," Florio added. "If Mayfield ultimately cries uncle and gives up part of his guaranteed salary or if Mayfield says or does something to justify cutting him for reasons other than skill, injury, or cap, the Browns can emerge with a victory."

"Meanwhile, Mayfield’s ongoing presence on the roster creates yet another distraction for the Browns. And it’s definitely a distraction," wrote Florio. "Even if the Browns win this interaction with a quarterback they can’t wait to officially remove from the roster, none of it will help them win games, especially not in 2022."

Mayfield hasn't been as good as expected and nearly half as good as he says he is. But he didn't deserve this, and once again, this situation only shows why this franchise will always find a way to shoot itself in the foot.