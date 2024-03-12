The first day of NFL free agency is already in the history books. We saw some shocking moves, like Saquon Barkley joining the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers replacing Aaron Jones with Josh Jacobs.

However, the Chicago Bears were the biggest losers of the day, with Kirk Cousins joining the Atlanta Falcons and Russell Wilson already agreeing to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re now stuck with Justin Fields, whose trade value continues to plummet by the minute.

Considering that, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reveals that there could still be a market for him, albeit as a backup, with the Philadelphia Eagles as a legitimate candidate.

Eagles Could Trade For Justin Fields

“Wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Fields winds up as a backup with the Colts or Eagles,” Allbright tweeted Monday. “Several teams that were being reported were never in play, and the market has been incredibly thin on him as the Bears have shopped him for a few weeks.”

The Eagles already have a franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but he struggled with injuries last season, and durability could be a concern. Needless to say, Fields would be a suitable replacement:

“The Eagles signed Marcus Mariota as the backup to Jalen Hurts last offseason, but he under-performed in the preseason and in limited regular-season action,” wrote Zach Dimmitt of Eagles Nation. “Many fans pushed for rookie quarterback Tanner McKee to be the full-time backup after an impressive preseason, but he’d be pushed down the pecking order if Fields were to land in Philly.”

As shocking as this may have seemed weeks ago, the Bears are running out of potential suitors for the former Ohio State standout, and this could be the end of the line for him as a starter, at least for the foreseeable future.