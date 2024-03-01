The Chicago Bears may have found a team willing to trade for Justin Fields. The quarterback’s agent uploaded a video to social media in which he may have accidentally revealed where the quarterback will play in the 2024 NFL season.

In 2021, the Chicago Bears made the decision to acquire one of the most highly regarded prospects in that year’s Draft class. Justin Fields was chosen with the 11th overall pick, with high expectations placed on him.

Unfortunately, circumstances have not allowed the quarterback to showcase his talents. Three years later, the Bears are reportedly interested in parting ways with him, and they have apparently found a landing spot for him.

Justin Fields’ agent might have revealed the quarterback’s next team

Once the 2023 season ended, several rumors suggested that Justin Fields’ tenure with the Chicago Bears was over. The quarterback has been unable to live up to expectations, and the team has experienced too many failures.

Fields is still under contract with the Bears, so the team needs to trade him in order to acquire a new quarterback. Several clubs have inquired about the player’s situation, and it seems like the NFC North squad has received a good offer for him.

Mario Nunez, the quarterback’s agent, posted a video on Instagram that potentially revealed his client’s new team. In the video, Fields appears visibly excited about something, while someone in the background says, “Hope you’re ready to go home!”

But where is home for Justin Fields? Well, the quarterback hails from Georgia, where the Atlanta Falcons play. The NFC South team is in need of a quarterback, and it seems they may have found their match.

Raheem Morris, new head coach of the Falcons, recently said that the team was looking for a new quartback. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke have not solved the team’s problems, with a poor performance by the offense since Matt Ryan’s exit in 2021.

What could the Bears ask for Justin Fields?

Trading Justin Fields won’t be easy for the Chicago Bears. The quarterback is a former 11th overall pick, so the team will surely try to secure at least a third-round selection in exchange for him.

As a comparison, last year the 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. Lance, selected with the 3rd overall pick in 2021, had his playing time limited due to health issues.