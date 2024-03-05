With Justin Fields on the brink of leaving the Chicago Bears, reports indicate that numerous teams have expressed interest in acquiring him. However, a club in the AFC has now firmly shut its doors to his potential arrival.

Justin Fields’ tenure with the Bears appears to be over. After three years in Chicago, it seems like the quarterback will play for a new team in the 2024 NFL season, but no one knows where.

According to reports, multiple teams have inquired about Fields’ situation. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers, once considered a prime landing spot for him, have withdrawn from the race to acquire him.

Report: Steelers are no longer interested in acquiring Justin Fields

With the Bears parting ways with Justin Fields, they still have to find a suitable landing sppot for him. Chicago will trade the quarterback, but everyone is wondering where.

Fields has yet to make a significant impact in his NFL career. In three years with Chicago, he has completed 578 passes for 6,674 yards, throwing 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. His win-loss record stands at 10 wins and 28 losses.

For this reason, the Bears have reportedly decided to acquire a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft and part ways with Fields. They won’t be able to get top picks for him, but they want to acquire something in exchange instead of just releasing him.

According to reports, the Steelers were interested in acquiring Fields. However, The Athletic has now revealed that the AFC North franchise will try to sign another profile to compete against Kenny Pickett for the starter role.

It’s rumored that the Steelers plan to wait for Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson to enter free agency before attempting to sign them. With their experience, they could mentor Pickett and potentially take over the offense if either one of them departs the club.

Which other teams could be interested in Justin Fields?

With the Steelers out of the race to sign Fields, it seems like the only logical landing spot remnains in the NFC. The quarterback would be heading to the South and play for the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly.

A few days ago, Fields’ agent posted a video on social media capturing the quarterback’s celebration of some news. In the background, someone remarks that he’s “going home,” alluding to Fields being a Georgia native, where the Falcons play.