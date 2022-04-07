The weeks go by and Baker Mayfield remains unmoved. Here, Adam Howe of The Athletic explains what needs to happen for that situation to change.

Baker Mayfield's sweepstakes have been pretty much non-existent thus far. Despite there being multiple QB-needy NFL teams looking for an upgrade, there has been little-to-no interest in his services. Even Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston were signed first.

Once a first-overall pick, Mayfield failed to take a step forward and prove that he could be a franchise quarterback. Now, his big contract, character issues, and injured shoulder have driven most suitors away.

But with the Cleveland Browns committing to Deshaun Watson as their QB for the future, Mayfield still needs to find a new home. However, that's not likely to happen unless the Browns agree to pay at least a portion of his salary.

NFL Rumors: Browns Will Have To Pay Mayfield's Salary To Get Him Traded

(Transcript via Jeff Howe of The Athletic)

"There’s still nothing imminent on the Baker Mayfield trade front, according to a source. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this drags out until after the draft.

Even though the Seahawks have been viewed as a plausible landing spot, a front-runner has not emerged at this point. The biggest holdup appears to be Mayfield’s contract.

Mayfield, who is still recovering from left shoulder surgery, is on the books for a fully guaranteed $18.858 million in 2022, but it’s becoming increasingly likely the Browns will have to pay a portion of that salary to move the quarterback. As inquiring teams have angled for leverage in that regard, the process has remained in neutral for the time being."

It's not like Mayfield can't play at all. He did lead the Browns to the playoffs. But there have been serious doubts about his character and he's just making way too much money for the numbers he's posted since entering the league. Now, he may not even play in 2022 at all.