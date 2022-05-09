Baker Mayfield's future is away from the Cleveland Browns. However, with the team in no rush to let him go, it seems like he'll have to take matters into his own hands.

The Cleveland Browns blindsided Baker Mayfield. They told him he was their QB for the future, yet met with Deshaun Watson behind his back. Now, he doesn't want anything to do with them and vice versa.

But Mayfield has drawn little to no interest around the league throughout the offseason. That's unsurprising considering he's due to make nearly $19 million and is coming off a subpar, injury-riddled season.

That's why it seems like it'll be up to Mayfield to smooth things out and make a trade or release more feasible. He might have to follow Odell Beckham Jr's steps and give up some of that guaranteed money.

NFL Trade Rumors: Baker Mayfield Will Have To Give Up Guaranteed Money To Leave Cleveland

(Transcript via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk)

"So what happens next? The Browns hold his rights for 2022. Mayfield holds a ticket to $18.8 million in guaranteed pay. The Browns have nothing to lose by waiting. Mayfield has nothing to gain by delaying the inevitable.

Here’s a simple solution. It’s the same one the Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reached in November. Mayfield reduces his guaranteed pay, and the Browns let him go.

It’s unclear what it would take to strike a deal, if Mayfield would be willing to reduce his salary — and if the Browns would be willing to release him in exchange for taking less.

But it’s worth exploring. Mayfield could make back the difference with another team this year. If he doesn’t, he’ll nevertheless be in position to set himself up for a strong payday in 2023.

It may be far too late for the Browns and Mayfield to agree on anything. The sooner they’d work out a deal like this, the sooner Mayfield could find a new landing spot, with more than enough time to get ready to have a great season in 2022."

Of course that Mayfield has every right to demand every single penny of the contract he signed. He could play the waiting game and hope a QB needy team makes a move at him in the season, or just sit out and sign somewhere else as a free agent in 2023.

But if the former first-overall pick is looking to silence his critics right away and prove that he can be a franchise QB in this league, then he might as well swallow that tough pill and give up plenty of cash.