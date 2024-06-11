Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to continue helping Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs for as long as he can.

The Kansas City Chiefs have already become a dynasty in the NFL, and it looks like they’re just getting started. While Patrick Mahomes is still young, Travis Kelce has no intention to step away from the gridiron anytime soon.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the 34-year-old explained how much it motivates him to report to the Chiefs every day, making it clear he still has too much lot left in the tank to be thinking about hanging up his cleats.

“I really can’t put a timeframe on it,” Kelce said about retirement. “I love coming to work every single day. Obviously, I know there’s opportunities outside of football for me. I think you’ve gotta keep in perspective that I’m a little kid when I come in this building. . . . I’m gonna do it until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen anytime soon. I can definitely understand that it’s toward the end of the road than the beginning of it. I just gotta make sure I’m set up for after football as well.”

Kelce may not be getting any younger, but he’s still one of the most dangerous players at his position in the entire National Football League. Last year, he was by far the most reliable weapon Mahomes could count on.

Travis Kelce (left) with Patrick Mahomes (right) during the 2023 NFL season

Kansas City did bring more offensive talent to help its quarterback in 2024, but Kelce continues to be a pivotal member to the organization. With his contract running through 2027, it looks like we’ll have many more years of this perfect QB-TE duo at Arrowhead.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes looking for three-peat with Chiefs

Kelce and Mahomes have already won three rings together, including consecutive Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024. Even so, both feel like they have unfinished business in Kansas City.

With back-to-back championships in the last two seasons, the Chiefs will be looking to go one step further this year by chasing an unprecedented three-peat in football history.

It doesn’t look like an easy challenge, but they do seem to have what it takes to go for it. The Chiefs not only have retained key contributors and recruited new talent, but also kept their core formed by Mahomes, Kelce and head coach Andy Reid.