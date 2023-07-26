The New York Giants seem to be in the right direction under head coach Brian Daboll. The rebuilding process led them last season to the playoffs where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round and then were eliminated by the Eagles and Jalen Hurts.

Though the future looks promising, the NFC East is going to be one of the toughest divisions in football with Philadelphia, the Dallas Cowboys and a very intriguing Washington Commanders.

Now, in order to fight for the Super Bowl, the New York Giants are making big moves. Saquon Barkley just got a one-year, $11 million contract and now they’ve signed a massive piece for their success.

Andrew Thomas signs a big extension with New York Giants

Andrew Thomas signed a five-year contract extension with the New York Giants and, according to a report from Adam Schefter, the new deal will give the left tackle $117.5 million.

Furthermore, the agreement sets a record for an offensive lineman as Thomas will have $67 million guaranteed when he signs. It was a much needed decision for the Giants’ front office as the team were Top 5 rushing in the NFL during the 2022 season.

Andrew Thomas was recruited by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the No.4 pick overall and had an immediate impact. After this extraordinary move, New York have locked their core group on offense: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Thomas.