Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He is known for his elite route running, his ability to create separation from defenders, and his sure hands. Diggs is also a big-play threat, as he has averaged over 12+ yards per reception in his career.

Even though the 2023 season began with a loss for the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets that didn’t stop Stefon Diggs from scoring a touchdown during the first game of the season.

In his first two seasons with the Bills, Diggs has caught over 100 passes and totaled over 1,200+ yards in each season. He has also scored 18 touchdowns in that time. Diggs is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2020.

How well does Diggs enter Week 6?

According to Pro Football Reference, among the Top 10 wide receivers with most receiving yards entering Week 6 the Buffalo Bills have only one player, Stefon Diggs with 520 receiving yards. Additionally, he is one of three 30-year-old WRs on the list.

Stefon Diggs is currently ranked 6th in the NFL in receiving yards with 520 yards through 5 games. He is also tied for 5th in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 5 touchdowns. Diggs is averaging 13.3 yards per reception. If Diggs can continue to produce at his current level, he will be in line for another Pro Bowl berth and could even be in the conversation for MVP.

Diggs is a key part of the Bills’ offense, which is one of the best in the NFL. He is a reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Diggs is also a leader on the Bills and is known for his passionate work ethic.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Diggs is also a role model off the field. He is active in the community and has a foundation that helps to provide educational opportunities to underprivileged children. Diggs is also a vocal advocate for social justice and has spoken out against racism and inequality.

Given Diggs’s age (30), how much longer can he continue to play at a high level?

It is difficult to say definitively how long Stefon Diggs can continue to play at a high level. He is currently 30 years old, which is considered to be the prime age for most NFL wide receivers. However, there are many examples of wide receivers who have played at a high level into their 30s and even 40s.

Can Diggs maintain his production and finish the season as the NFL’s leading receiver?

One challenge that Diggs faces is that he is playing on a team with a number of other talented offensive weapons. In addition to Diggs, the Bills also have Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and Deonte Harty. These players are all capable of having big games, which could take targets away from Diggs. Another challenge that Diggs faces is that he is playing against some of the best defenses in the NFL.