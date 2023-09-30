The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 4 of the 2023 season with a 1-2 record, but there are reasons to be optimistic about their chances of turning things around. The Rams’ offense has been inconsistent so far this season, but they have the potential to be one of the best in the league specially with a 22-year-old rookie WR that is 4th in receiving yards.

Matthew Stafford is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has a number of weapons at his disposal, including Van Jefferson, and Tutu Atwell. However, the Rams have struggled to protect Stafford.

The Rams’ Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts is a winnable game, but they will need to adjust few things within the offensive line.

Who is the young Rams’ rookie WR that is 4th in receiving yards?

According to Pro Football Reference, the 22-year-old Rams’ who is 4th in receiving yards entering Week 4 is rookie Puka Nacua with a total of 30 receptions and 338 receiving yards in three games as a starter.

Another 23-year-old young player who is in the top 10 of receiving yards is Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints with a total of 22 receptions and 302 yards.

Who is the wide receiver with the most receiving yards in a season?

Calvin Johnson set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,964 yards in 2012. He played for the Detroit Lions at the time. Johnson retired from the NFL in 2016 after nine seasons. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.