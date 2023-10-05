Josh Allen had a challenging first game against the Jets, which resulted in Buffalo‘s only loss this season. However, he has bounced back impressively, guiding the team to a 3-1 record to put them at the top of their division.

Allen has showcased his skills by passing for 1,048 yards, with nine touchdowns through the air and four interceptions. His nine touchdown passes rank him among the league’s best, with only one player surpassing him in this category.

Kirk Cousins holds the lead with 11 touchdown passes, even though the Vikings began the season with just one win. Despite having a disappointing performance as a team thus far, the quarterback leads the league in several statistical categories.

Josh Allen’s Performance

In the season opener against the New York Jets, Allen completed 70.7% of his passes for 236 yards with one touchdown. However, he also threw three interceptions, contributing to the team’s overtime loss.

In the following game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Allen bounced back with an impressive showing. He completed 83.8% of his passes, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns while maintaining a clean slate in terms of interceptions in a 38-10 victory.

Against the Washington Commanders, Allen threw for 218 yards and one touchdown and one interception in a clear 37-3 victory. Allen was spectacular against the Miami Dolphins, securing 320 yards and an outstanding ratio of four touchdown passes to zero interceptions.

How Old Is Josh Allen?

Josh Allen is 27 years old.