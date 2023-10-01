While the NFC may not boast a decent number of many standout quarterbacks, it’s currently home to three strong contenders. The 49ers, the Eagles and the Cowboys are all favorites to reach the final matchup.

These teams have been living up to expectations for a combined record of 8-1, with both the Eagles and the 49ers maintaining perfect records. Within this trio, two quarterbacks stand as the unquestioned leaders of their respective teams: Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts.

However, when it comes to passing statistics, they have yet to make a significant mark. In fact, there are a whopping 16 quarterbacks in the league with more passing touchdowns than those two players.

The Quarterbacks with More than Three Passing Touchdowns

This list includes some of the league’s megastars, along with some intriguing names. Shockingly, quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans with four passing touchdowns each.

Prescott had a pair of touchdown passes against the New York Jets followed by one in the defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Something that has worked on his favor is that he only managed one interception this far.

Hurts has thrown for three touchdowns that are split equally in the matchups with the New England Patriots, the Minnesota Vikings and the Buccaneers, but he boosts three picks as well. His performances are completed by three rushing touchdowns.

Who Are the Quarterbacks with More Passing Touchdowns than Hurts and Prescott?

Kirk Cousins – MIN

Jared Goff – DET

Tua Tagovailoa – MIA

Justin Herbert – LAC

Matthew Stafford – LAR

C.J. Stroud – HOU

Jordan Love – GNB

Patrick Mahomes – KAN

Russell Wilson – DEN

Mac Jones – NEW

Trevor Lawrence – JAX

Brock Purdy – SFO

Geno Smith – SEA

Josh Allen – BUF

Jimmy Garoppolo – LVR

Kenny Pickett – PIT