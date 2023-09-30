NFL: The youngest WR with most TDs entering Week 4 was born in Maryland

The 2023 NFL season is full of young talent, especially among wide receivers. One notable example is 22-year-old Jonathan Mingo of the Carolina Panthers, who has started three games.

Another outstanding young wide receiver is Dontayvion Wicks of the Green Bay Packers. Wicks has one touchdown and 85 receiving yards in two starts.

Most of the young running backs and wide receivers in the league have a bright future. Some will develop their talent with a single franchise, while others may spend the next 10 years playing for multiple teams.

Who is the youngest WR with most TDs who was born in Maryland in Week 4?

According to Pro Football Reference, the youngest wide receiver with most touchdowns entering Week 4 is Minnesota Vikings‘ Jordan Addison with two touchdowns, he was born Frederick, Maryland. He is one of several 21-year-old WRs in the league.

Another WR of the same age with a touchdown is Marvin Mims of the Denver Broncos. Mims has only one touchdown but ten more receiving yards than Addison with a total of 195.