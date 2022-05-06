Even though his future seems to be far from Cleveland, Baker Mayfield is still on the Browns roster - and that might not change anytime soon. While the team wants to move him, it seems like we should cross another landing spot off the list.

The future of Baker Mayfield continues to look uncertain, despite one would assume that he will not continue in Cleveland for much longer. While the Browns made their priorities clear by trading for Deshaun Watson, moving Mayfield has been impossible thus far.

After picking up his fifth-year option, the Browns owe him nearly $19 million this season. The front office is reportedly not willing to pay him any of that contract, but as things stand, they may not have much of a choice.

Most teams have already defined who their starting quarterback will be, and those who didn't are apparently not interested in Mayfield anyway. The Carolina Panthers seem to be off the race and, to make things worse, the Seattle Seahawks would not trade for Mayfield either.

NFL Trade Rumors: Seahawks not expected to trade for Baker Mayfield

Things have gotten just worse for Mayfield and the Browns. The list of potential landing spots continues to get shorter, as Seahawks coach Pete Carroll suggested that Seattle will not bring a new quarterback.

"I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all," Carroll said, per ESPN. "I don't see that happening. But we're certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we're just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There's always possibilities, so we keep open to that.

"Honestly, we're going to keep looking and seeing what's available, but only to help our club and try to make us better. If the case presents itself, we're going to be ready for it."

Of course, anything can change between now and Week 1. The Browns have no leverage and it's not convenient for any team to take Mayfield's massive salary right now. Only time will tell whether Cleveland lowers its demands or if someone suddenly believes in Mayfield to be their quarterback.