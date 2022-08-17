Jimmy Garoppolo's days with the 49ers are numbered as Trey Lance is ready to take the reins of San Francisco in the 2022 NFL season. However, the list of possible destinations for Jimmy G keeps getting shorter.

Jimmy Garoppolo had a wonderful ride in San Francisco, but his days as the 49ers starting quarterback are over. This year, the team is ready to enter the 2022 NFL regular season with Trey Lance as QB1.

The Niners have been preparing for this moment since last year's Draft, when they traded up to get the North Dakota State product with the third overall pick. However, they waited until his second year to promote Lance.

The idea probably was to have moved Garoppolo by now, but a shoulder surgery in the offseason has prevented him from finding a new home earlier. Unfortunately, now there are not many teams looking to trade for a quarterback.

Rumor: Jets Not Interested In Jimmy Garoppolo

Even the Jets, who don't know if Zach Wilson will be eligible in Week 1, don't appear interested in Jimmy G. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, they would rely on Joe Flacco in the event Wilson doesn't make it on time.

"With Jimmy Garoppolo available from the 49ers, the Jets don’t appear intent on making a move," Rapoport tweeted. "They have confidence in Joe Flacco in the likely scenario where he starts until Zach Wilson is 100% ready."

The outlook is not great for Garoppolo now, with not many places to go at this point. Most teams have already decided who they're entering the season with, and those who did not already have two or three options.

The Browns were mentioned as a possible suitor in case Deshaun Watson gets a longer suspension, but we won't know about that until the final decision is issued. For now, it's hard to imagine him with another uniform.