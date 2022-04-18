With Deshaun Watson taking over his job, Baker Mayfield may have just found a new team to prove his worth. However, there's still a catch.

Not so long ago, Baker Mayfield was seen as a potential franchise quarterback. He entered the NFL as the first-overall pick and even led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs after years of struggles.

But Deshaun Watson's arrival has pretty much shut the door on Mayfield. Moreover, he's coming off a down year with multiple injuries, and he doesn't seem like a very popular guy in the locker room, either.

That, plus his big salary, has made it quite tough for the Browns to find him a trade suitor. But even despite all that, the Carolina Panthers could reportedly make a run at him as they continue their never-ending pursuit of a QB.

NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield Will Likely Join The Panthers

"The Panthers — one of three teams who lost out in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, along with the Falcons and Saints — are one of several teams interested in Mayfield, and have the most cap space — $30.166 million according to overthecap.com. They also have an obvious opening at QB1. Darnold, the No. 3 pick in 2018, is under contract next season for the same fully-guaranteed fifth-year option amount as Mayfield’s $18.86 million, so the Panthers will probably want a little relief to get the deal done," reported Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Mayfield Isn't The Only Name On Carolina's Shortlist

Then again, it's also worth noting that the Panthers are also keeping tabs on other QBs. Jimmy Garoppolo, Jared Goff, and Ryan Fitzpatrick are other names to watch in the Panthers' QB carousel:

"RE Baker Mayfield: The former No. 1 overall pick is among the QB options for the Panthers, but he's not the only guy on the list. There's also the issue of Mayfield's $18.8M salary (same as Sam Darnold's). Browns would have to help. Happy Easter," tweeted Joe Person of The Athletic.

All things considered, Mayfield should get another shot to prove his worth in the NFL. He's had multiple coaches and coordinators since entering the league and did flash some upside every now and then.