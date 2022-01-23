The Las Vegas Raiders deserve a big round of applause for their effort this season. Despite all of the controversies, Jon Gruden's firing, Henry Ruggs' car crash and being on one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, they still made it to the playoffs.

Then again, it became even clearer that they don't have what it takes to be a legit contender right now. They're on the verge, but questions about their future coach make some people think that Derek Carr could be on his way out.

Carr is approaching Andy Dalton territory in terms of starting a bunch of games without getting a playoff W, but he's way better than Dalton was and would ever be. So, with several QB-needy teams looking for an upgrade in the offseason, let's take a look at the best potential fits for him.

NFL Rumors: Best Potential Trade Destinations For Derek Carr

3. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins just did what bad teams do: Shoot themselves in the foot and set them back a couple of years. Letting go of Brian Flores was a blatant mistake, one that could hurt them for years to come.

Miami's ball-hungry defense can put them in a position to win more often than not. They also have a couple of nice weapons in Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, assuming they keep him.

The running game continues to be an issue for them but that's also due to poor QB play. Tua Tagovailoa isn't the player we thought he'd be and adding a proven veteran like Carr could do wonders for this team, depending on their new coach.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Most teams struggle to get back on their feet after losing their Hall of Famer quarterback. Nonetheless, given how poorly Ben Roethlisberger had played over the past three years or so, there's nowhere to go but up.

Mike Tomlin is one of the best head coaches in the game. The Pittsburgh Steelers are scrappy, savvy, and they know how to grind their way into wins, although it isn't always pretty. Also, they have one of the best defenses in the league.

The Steelers have craved a starting caliber QB for years now, and it's clear that it's not on their roster right now. They have a nice set of misused weapons and Carr could turn their pedestrian offense into at least decent, which should be enough to contend.

1. Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz should never start a game in the NFL again unless we're talking about a Week 17 game for a team that's holding their starting QB out. He was flat-out terrible when his team needed him the most, and it's clear that he's just not that guy.

The Indianapolis Colts even reached out to Philip Rivers with their season on the line when Wentz got hurt. That should tell you enough about their QB room right now. They have a strong, well-round team, but QB play continues to be a major issue.

Derek Carr isn't Andrew Luck by any means but he's got a trustworthy arm and is a guy who leads by example and steps up if needed. The Colts have one of the best RBs in the game in Jonathan Taylor and would give him the offensive balance the Raiders have lacked for years.