Even though they made loud and clear that Deshaun Watson will take the reins from now on, the Cleveland Browns have yet to part ways with Baker Mayfield, something that the front office could complicate even more.

This NFL offseason had so many headline-making moves that sometimes it was hard to keep track of each one of them. From Russell Wilson's trade to Tom Brady's unretirement, many quarterbacks have been on the move this year. Except for Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns made clear he would no longer be their starting quarterback when they traded with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. However, the months have passed and Mayfield is still on the roster.

It just doesn't make sense for any of them to continue like this, Mayfield has expressed his frustration with the organization, while the Browns are clearly going forward with Watson as QB1. But far from making this easier, the front office still wants to emerge victorious from this situation.

Browns' big decision on Mayfield and his contract

The problem for the Browns is not just having a disgruntled quarterback sitting on the sidelines. It's that they have to pay him like a starter, given that they picked up his fifth-year option. So other teams are hesitant about trading for Mayfield not only because of his play, but mostly because of the $18 million salary he's due this season.

The best way to speed up his departure would be to take part of it, but that's not something the team leaders are expected to do. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Browns have no intention of paying Mayfield any of his contract this year. So, if any team wants to trade for him, they must take all the money in his deal as well.

“The Cleveland Browns do not want to take on that contract. I don’t know the number they’re willing to go to … they want nothing to do with that deal. If you want Baker Mayfield, you’re going to pay that money. Cleveland’s not going to try to split it up with you,” said Russini on The Ryen Rusillo podcast, via The Spun.

While this would work out perfect for the Browns if any team is willing to meet their demands, it could also backfire. At this point, it looks like it will only cost Cleveland a lot of cap space unless someone changes their mind or a team suddenly feels desperated for a quarterback.