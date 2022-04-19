Even though he's coming off an outstanding season, it seems like the San Francisco 49ers have doubts about paying him. Check out 3 teams that could trade for Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Samuel proved to be the most dynamic offensive weapon in the NFL last season. His contributions on the ground and the passing game carried the San Francisco 49ers to the playoffs.

He's now scrubbed the team from his social media profiles. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is trying to force the team to pay him, skipping OTAs and implying that he's not happy with his situation.

However, reports state that the Niners are hesitant to pay him what he wants for one simple reason: His usage. They're not sure he can continue to line up in the backfield and also contribute to the running game while staying healthy. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 teams that could be willing to meet his demands and trade for him.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Destinations

For Deebo Samuel

3. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers gained some cap space flexibility by restructuring contracts and the Davante Adams trade. They also lost their top-two weapons in the passing game and adding Sammy Watkins won't do much to fill in that void.

Brian Gutekunst could finally make a move to help Aaron Rodgers, trading away the 22nd, 28th, and 140th pick in this draft, Amari Rodgers, and a future fourth-round pick to acquire his services.

2. New England Patriots

It's not a secret that the New England Patriots are looking to revamp their pedestrian passing game. Also, Samuel's pass-catching skills out of the backfield are tailor-made for Bill Belichick's offensive gameplans.

The Patriots are looking to part ways with N'Keal Harry and could package him with Kyle Dugger, the 21st and 85th pick, and a future third-rounder to get this deal done. The issue here would be working on an extension given their limited cap space.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the biggest winners of the offseason but that doesn't mean they're done making moves. They still have enough cap space to pay what he's asking for and bring even more life to an already scary offense.

The Chargers could give away the 17th pick, a fourth-round pick, and a future second and third-round pick for his services. Line him up next to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and you have one of the most explosive offenses in the league right there.