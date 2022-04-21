With Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly not on the same page, we break down the only 3 logical trade suitors for him. Find out who could make a run at Murray here.

The Kyler Murray saga could take a drastic turn in the next couple of weeks. The former first-overall pick won't participate in OTAs as he pushes the Arizona Cardinals to sign him to a contract extension.

Earlier in the offseason, reports surfaced of discontent between him and the organization. An anonymous source called him immature and claimed he wasn't a true leader. The team later denied it via statement but contract extension talks stalled anyway.

Murray is reportedly willing to hold out and skip the season if he doesn't get a new deal. With that in mind, several teams could try to swoop in and trade for him right away. Here, we break down the only 3 destinations that would make sense.

NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Destinations For Kyler Murray

3. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have been in the mix for nearly every big-name QB, yet they continue to swing and miss. They made a 'significant' offer for Deshaun Watson and were a legit suitor for his services, to no avail.

Murray would give them another dual-threat MVP candidate and their first starting-caliber QB since Cam Newton. They could also include Sam Darnold in any potential trade, which doesn't sound like much but would be a stopgap for the Cardinals if Murray really wants to leave.

2. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons finished second in Watson's sweepstakes and had to settle for Marcus Mariota instead. Needless to say, they would be wise to try and get Murray if he becomes available, even if that means absorbing paying Mariota not to play.

The NFC South is the Buccaneers' to lose but adding one of the best young QBs in the league would certainly put them in a position to compete for a Wild Card spot at the very least. But will Murray want to play there? That's yet to be seen.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

If Murray really wants to go and if the Cardinals are serious about trading him, then the Philadelphia Eagles are the most logical destination. For starters, Kliff Kingsbury would get Jalen Hurts in return, which isn't that bad at all.

Nick Sirianni's offense found balance in the running game during the second half of the season but adding Murray to the mix would certainly open up the field for DeVonta Smith to wreak havoc.