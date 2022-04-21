Baker Mayfield recently admitted that the Seattle Seahawks are his likeliest destination. But how could they get a deal done? Let's break it down here.

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot right now. He wants to be traded, they want to trade him, yet his trade value is virtually zero. Even if he weren't making north of $18M per year, his recent play, injuries, and alleged character issues would drive NFL teams away.

But even despite all that, there's no denying that Mayfield would be a massive upgrade at QB over Drew Lock, so the Seahawks' alleged interest in him would make sense. That, assuming they can work out the financial hurdles we just mentioned.

Mayfield would also welcome a move to Seattle. He's got one year left in his contract and is fully confident in his ability to bounce back and silence his critics. Ironically, the Seahawks may not be suited to help his cause right now, especially with that offensive line.

So, How Could The Seahawks Land Mayfield?

Assuming Pete Carroll is truly interested in Baker Mayfield, there are a couple of ways things could go down. For starters, we can all agree that the Browns need to absorb most of his contract and refusing to do so would be a deal-breaker.

Also, the Browns would have to include at least one pick just to get Mayfield out of the team. If Seattle doesn't want to play ball, then Cleveland would have one choice and one choice only: Cut him and pay him anyway.

But, why would the Browns give up a pick AND pay him while they can just cut him and keep the pick? Well, to keep the Pittsburgh Steelers away, as they were reportedly interested in Mayfield and he'd be a big upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Of course, there's no way Mike Tomlin is going to pay Mayfield $18 million. But he would be dumb not to make a move at a revenge-thirsty QB set to make roughly $1 million if cut by the Browns.

Simply put, the Browns need to keep Mayfield as long away from their own division as they can, and that means surrendering a pick to let the Seahawks have him at a discount. Chess, not checkers.

Potential Trade Packages For Baker Mayfield

This is where the teams can get creative. On one hand, the Browns may want to part ways with players, not picks, but that hardly makes sense for the Seahawks. I mean, if they trade for Mayfield, it's because they at least think they can compete now.

They could look for WR Anthony Schwartz and CB Greedy Williams, two young pieces with enough upside to make it a tempting offer. The issue? Cleveland would most likely demand a player in return, and D.K. Metcalf, who's entering the final year of his contract, would make sense. Then again, why trade FOR a QB and then give away your best WR?

The likeliest way comes with draft capital. The Browns could send the Seahawks the 41st pick in this upcoming draft, or a future mid-round picks to get rid of Mayfield, i.e to keep him away from the Steelers.

But, Why On Earth Would The Seahawks Want Mayfield?

That's another tricky question. They do have enough financial flexibility to sign him to a long-term extension. Then again, watching how other QBs got paid recently, why would the Seahawks want to commit $200+ million on him why they could've just kept Russell Wilson?

If not, then why would they want to get Mayfield on a one-year rental instead of at least trying to develop Drew Lock, who they claim to be high on? That's where things don't make that much sense.

The Seahawks have been unpredictable in the past and nothing's set in stone. But at this point, one would have to wonder whether they're really interested in Mayfield or if it was just a publicity stunt to get his trade value up.