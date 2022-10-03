It seems that things could get complicated for Tom Brady, but this is something that he already knows how to fix. Brady has plenty of experience to pull a trick up his sleeve. Check here his options.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites to make it to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, although they still have a lot to prove, they are also on the list of the 6-8 best teams to play in the Super Bowl.

The first week of the 2022 season was perfect for the Bucs, they won against the Cowboys on the road 19-3. But things were going to be better during Week 2 as the Bucs were going to win another game, this time against the Saints 20-10.

The Buccaneers winning streak looked solid until the Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers at home, they lost that game by 12-14 and in Week 4 the team lost again at home against the Chiefs 31-41.

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers get out of a 2-2 deficit?

Tom Brady is a quarterback with 20+ years of experience and he knows that these types of situations are tough but they are not impossible to overcome. Brady knows what it's like to be in a 2-2 deficit, he experienced that with the Patriots in seven different seasons, but the best was those seven situations where he was in a 2-2 deficit four seasons ended with a Super Bowl game and three rings.

The next three weeks are relatively easy, the Bucs play the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. They will play a big team again during Week 8 and Week 9 (Ravens and Rams) having both games at home.

The Bucs will rest during Bye Week 11 and after that week they will have heavier games against Cardinals, Bengals, Saints and 49ers.