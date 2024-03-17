Justin Fields gets special message from Russell Wilson after being traded to Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields is new player of the Pittsburgh Steelers after a huge trade with the Chicago Bears. Now, the quarterback room has been massively upgraded considering the previous arrival of Russell Wilson.

Of course, the situation is very intriguing for head coach Mike Tomlin. Fields wants to prove he is a star trying to get a huge second contract in the NFL. Meanwhile, following two disastrous years in Denver, Wilson wants redemption.

In their quest to win a Super Bowl for the first time in 15 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to move on from Kenny Pickett by sending him to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, although many could expect a QB controversy in Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson is all-in to help his new teammate. That’s why the veteran sent a very special message to Fields. “Let’s get it @justnfields QB room about to be lit.”

Will Russell Wilson or Justin Fields start with Steelers?

According to a report from Brooke Pryor, Russell Wilson will be the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Justin Fields will be his backup. Anything could change through training camp and preseason, but that would be the initial look in the depth chart.

The truth is the Steelers have probable the best quarterback room in the NFL at a very low cost. It’s important to remember that Denver will pay most of Wilson’s salary and Pittsburgh only owes him $1.2 million.

Furthermore, in that big trade for Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers only gave a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft which might become a fourth-round pick based on playtime.