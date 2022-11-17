When the Buffalo Bills most needed their home, something changed their whole plans. Now, they won't play the Week 11 game vs. Cleveland Browns in their stadium and they will do it in Detroit.

The 2022 NFL season will have a change for Week 11. Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills won't be returning home this Sundady to face the Cleveland Browns and instead they will fly to Detroit to play this matchup, but why?

For every single team, playing at home is a huge advantage for several reasons. The atmosphere is on their side as the fans are always showing their support in order to help them win the game.

Highmark Stadium is totally that for the Bills. Unfortunately, Buffalo will have to move their game to Detroit and try to win against the Cleveland Browns in neutral ground.

Why is the Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills going to be played in Detroit?

Wen the Bills where set to return to their home, some unfortunate situations will keep them on the road for at least three more weeks. Highmark Stadium will remain closed, if everything goes as planned, until mid December.

In recent days, authorities reported an upcoming snowstorm to hit Western New York this week. The forecast was not very favorable to play the game, so the NFL decided to move the Browns vs. Bills Week 11 game to Detroit.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit," the NFL said in a statement on Thursday. "The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm."

Kickoff remains scheduled for 1 PM E.T. as they didn't want to move anything else and the Detroit Lions won't play this week at their stadium.

It will be three consecutive games outside home for the Buffalo Bills: Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. If the storm calms, they could return to Highmark Stadium in December 11 to face the New York Jets.