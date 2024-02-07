Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers are trying to win their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history. However, the last obstacle will be massive against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a 12-5 record to win the NFC West, the 49ers have suffered a lot during the playoffs facing the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Brock Purdy’s comebacks kept them alive.

Now, most of the talk before the big game is around Mahomes and the chance to become the heir of Tom Brady in the NFL. Nevertheless, Nick Bosa has decided to put the referees on notice about the Chiefs’ offense.

Bosa pointed out Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith as two players who have taken a significant advantage throughout the season by not receiving flags in critical moments. “They hold a lot.”

San Francisco 49ers are worried about NFL referees

Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers, remembered an episode of the last Super Bowl played between these two teams four years ago. Once again, more pressure for the referees. “I remember Nick Bosa getting held on third-and-long and that not getting called. But it’s football.”

The 49ers lost a 10-point lead in that game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and, according to York, that should help as a great learning experience to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“I’ve been on good sides of that and I’ve been on bad sides of that. When you’re up by 10 points against a team in a Super Bowl, thoughts are going through your head like, ‘We’re going to have a parade, somebody’s going to Disneyland, this is going to be awesome’. And then you don’t.”