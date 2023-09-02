Nick Bosa has solidified himself as one of the most formidable pass-rushers in the league, earning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022. Despite having collected 34 sacks, 40 tackles for loss, and 80 quarterback hits over the last two seasons, his contract extension is still pending.

The 25-year-old pass rusher is negotiating a new deal, as he is slated to play the 2023 season on a $17.8 million fifth-year team option. This figure is well below his market value, so he has been holding out to secure a lucrative extension.

With the season approaching fast, Bosa remains without an updated contract. The San Francisco 49ers are expected to make a significant investment to keep him for the long term, which could mean breaking records in terms of the financial aspect.

Nick Bosa May Sign Historic Extension with the 49ers

The 49ers have a stacked defense full of talented players. However, everything starts with Bosa’s ability to rush the quarterback. Therefore, he is expected to sign a deal that could reach historical proportions.

As reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he may reset the market. “People I talk to believe that he’ll be the highest-paid defensive player in the league, above Aaron Donald’s $31-plus million, if they can get this to the finish line,” he stated.

Fowler also noted it’s not guaranteed that the sides will reach an agreement in time: “The Niners would like to push this through before Week 1, but it’s not a slam dunk, a deal of this magnitude has a lot of nuances that they have to shake out with the structure, the guarantees, all of that.”

When Was Nick Bosa Drafted?

Nick Bosa was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 with the second overall pick.