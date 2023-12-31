The San Francisco 49ersno longer have the best record in the National Football League, but there’s no reason to panic. They didn’t look all that great vs. the Baltimore Ravens, yet they know that they can compete with anybody.

Perhaps the biggest concern after this loss is the fact that Brock Purdy threw four interceptions. It can happen to the best of them, but he’s been labeled as their Achilles heel for quite a while now, so watching him crumble against a Super Bowl contender sounded off some alarms.

Once again, all that talk about Purdy being a game manager and not a game changer flooded social media. Some people still aren’t sold on him and his ability to lead the team to the big game.

With that in mind, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan looked to put an end to all the talk about his four interceptions, urging the media to just move on and leave it behind.

Shanahan Is Done Talking About Purdy’s Bad Game:

“Yeah, he was great,” Shanahan said. “I think, no offense to you, but I’m so exhausted talking about the interceptions from our last game, but it’s been like any other week and like any other play. He goes through each play one at a time and tries to do as best he can.”

Purdy has also addressed the four picks and his struggles vs. the Ravens multiple times. At least, he seemed more optimistic about that and talked about it being a learning experience ahead of the most crucial time of the season.

Purdy Says It Was A Learning Experience

“It’s a great learning experience just in terms of not buying into what’s going on around and what’s being said,” Purdy told 49ersWebzone.com. “Instead, executing in the moment, making the right reads, being consistent, protecting the ball, all those things. It’s such a good learning experience. And it’s not to say I’m going to be perfect moving forward. It’s football, man, you’re not perfect. But for me, I think it was huge just in terms of being a quarterback in this league.”

The former Mr. Irrelevant also believes it was actually good for the Niners to get a bit of a wake-up call, as now they know what they need to do to get better and address their flaws:

“When things are going well, people can say some great things, and it’s easy to buy into it a little bit,” Purdy said. “But you got to put your head down, go to work, have that chip on your shoulder still, and still prove to yourself that you got to continue to show your teammates that you’re the guy week in and week out. So definitely something for me to learn from.”

At the end of the day, no team is as good as it looked in their biggest win, nor as bad as they looked in their worst loss. Still, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares in the postseason and whether he’s able to shut down the critics once and for all or not.