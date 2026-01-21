Not Eagles: Brian Daboll reportedly has an alternative team for 2026 if Bills don’t reunite him with Josh Allen

Brian Daboll is a name to watch in the 2026 coaching cycle, with the Buffalo Bills considering a reunion with the 5x Super Bowl champion to help Josh Allen while the Philadelphia Eagles eye him for their offensive coordinator opening.

However, it appears that the Eagles know this could be a long shot. Not only is Philadelphia aware that Daboll is more interested in the Bills HC job, but it also looks like his first alternative if Buffalo doesn’t hire him is to take the Tennessee Titans’ OC role.

“The Eagles are conducting their offensive coordinator search with the understanding that Brian Daboll wants the Bills’ head coaching job. If he doesn’t land it, Daboll is expected to wind up in Tennessee as the offensive coordinator for Cam Ward and the Titans, per sources,” NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian Daboll’s experience with Josh Allen’s Bills

It’s safe to say that Daboll’s priority would be to have a second chance at head coaching, especially if that opportunity comes from the Bills―a team he’s already familiar with and where he can work with a quarterback of Allen‘s caliber.

Brian Daboll (left) and Josh Allen before a Bills game.

Advertisement

Daboll succeeded as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021, unlocking Allen’s best version and helping the quarterback become the NFL star he is today. In fact, his impressive job with the Bills allowed Daboll to get his first head coaching opportunity with the New York Giants, helming the Big Apple team from 2022 until his firing early in 2025.

Advertisement

see also Bills secure 3x Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs for 2026 to continue helping Josh Allen

His offensive mind is now drawing interest around the league, and the possibility of overseeing the Bills might be the most exciting option this year. But if Buffalo takes another direction, Daboll will still have options, though not many as head coach.

Advertisement

Eagles and Titans OC jobs emerge as alternative options for Daboll

Instead, he would have to settle with returning to the NFL as an OC. In that scenario, the Eagles are an appealing destination with an offense led by Jalen Hurts that won the Super Bowl last year.

However, even though the Titans are a work in progress, Daboll also has reasons to consider a move to Nashville. With defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh taking the reins for 2026, Tennessee is building for the future around 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward, and Daboll’s input could help the team in its quest for prominence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It may be a bit soon to tell, as Daboll currently has multiple options on the table. A reunion with Allen on the Bills will probably be priority, but if it doesn’t materialize, Daboll will still have interesting alternatives for 2026.