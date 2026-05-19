NY Giants TE room could be a strong asset for Jaxson Dart, says John Harbaugh

New York Giants, led by John Harbaugh, are betting on surrounding Jaxson Dart with strong support to make a major push in the upcoming NFL season.

There is a sense of change in the air in East Rutherford. The arrival of John Harbaugh at the helm of the New York Giants signals a paradigm shift for this team, and with a more mature Jaxson Dart, they are betting on giving him enough tools — such as his tight ends — so that the quarterback can fully unlock all of his strengths.

“There’s not a better tight end group, I don’t think, in the league, potentially,” the experienced head coach said, via the New York Post. “Jaxson has a bunch of guys to go to.”

The words of Harbaugh are supported by his actions. The coach spent nearly two decades with the Baltimore Ravens and, after his dismissal, decided to bring Isaiah Likely, one of his weapons from the last season, to the G-Men.

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Dart will have plenty of weapons at his disposal

Entering his sophomore season, Jaxson Dart is surrounded by a dynamic group of playmakers designed to elevate the New York Giants‘ offense. His aerial attack is anchored by explosive, Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers, alongside the veteran speed and deep-threat capabilities of Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys in 2026.

Over the middle, the addition of tight end Isaiah Likely provides Dart with a highly physical and reliable security blanket, while versatile running back Cam Skattebo commands the backfield to offer a powerful, dual-threat weapon in both the rushing and passing games.

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New York Giants TE room for 2026

Isaiah Likely

Theo Johnson

Chris Manhertz

Thomas Fidone II

Tanner Conner

Harbaugh’s philosophy could benefit his tight ends

John Harbaugh’s physical, run-first style is an absolute dream for the Giants’ tight ends. His love for heavy personnel and a bruising ground game forces defenses to crowd the line, which opens up massive lanes over the middle.

For a dynamic target like Isaiah Likely, this means the perfect mix of high-volume targets and juicy play-action mismatches to feast on and rack up easy yards after the catch.