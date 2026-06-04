How many Canadians are playing for Hurricanes or Golden Knights in 2026 Stanley Cup Final?

The Stanley Cup Final is always full of interesting facts for fans to discover, and one of them is the number of Canadian players skating for each side.

The Carolina Hurricanes lost Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final in a painful defeat, while the Vegas Golden Knights took an early series advantage to edge closer to a lifelong dream shared by every player on the roster, regardless of native country.

When it comes to Canadian representation, Canada claims the majority of players in this final series. The Vegas Golden Knights feature the most Canadian-born talent, with 18 players on their roster. Captain Mark Stone serves as a prime example of that elite Canadian quality, having put up 28 regular-season goals this year.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are fighting for the Cup with just 9 Canadian players on their roster. Among them, Logan Stankoven has been a key driver for the team during this postseason run, lighting the lamp 9 times in the playoffs.

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List of Canadians in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final

Simply looking at roster counts doesn’t mean every player logs ice time during the finals. So far, only 10 Canadians have actually suited up for the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals, while the Hurricanes have utilized 8 of their 9 Canadian options.

Vegas Hurricanes Brett Howden Logan Stankoven Carter Hart Seth Jarvis Dylan Coghlan Sean Walker Mitch Marner Mark Jankowski Keegan Kolesar William Carrier Jeremy Lauzon Jordan Martinook Shea Theodore Taylor Hall Colton Sissons Jordan Staal Mark Stone Brayden McNabb Data from Hockey-Reference

The remaining Canadian players waiting in the wings will remain available if needed as the series progresses. This is standard NHL practice during the postseason; once the strict active roster limit lifts, teams can easily call up younger players or depth options to replace injured skaters.

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Most of the Canadian talent in this final series brings heavy experience to the table, which explains why Vegas relies so heavily on them to get top-tier results. Winning the Cup with a heavy contingent of Canadians over any other nation will certainly draw plenty of attention in the post-series breakdowns.